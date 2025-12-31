'Country belongs to everyone': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urges not to judge people by caste, wealth or language RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called for unity, social harmony and equal access to community spaces while speaking at a Hindu Sammelan in Chhattisgarh. He urged families to strengthen bonds, support environmental conservation and uphold civic responsibilities.

New Delhi:

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat urged people to rise above caste, language and wealth-based divisions, emphasising that the entire nation belongs to everyone. Speaking at a Hindu Sammelan in Sonpairi village in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh, he called for an inclusive approach within society and highlighted the need to remove discrimination from the mind as the first step toward true harmony. Bhagwat said that the country must be viewed through the spirit of unity and added that public facilities like temples, water bodies and cremation grounds should be open to every Hindu.

The entire India is mine: Bhagwat

Bhagwat encouraged people to treat everyone as their own. "The entire country belongs to everyone, and this spirit is true social harmony...No one should be judged by caste, wealth, region or language," he said as per news agency PTI. Calling this approach samajik samrasta, Bhagwat stressed the need to revive family connect and urged households to dedicate at least one day a week to collective activities such as shared meals, prayers and meaningful discussions. He described these conversations as mangal samvad.

'Family interaction can prevent loneliness'

Highlighting the rising issue of loneliness in modern life, Bhagwat said that regular engagement within families can keep people away from harmful habits. "People often fall into bad habits when they feel lonely. Regular interaction and dialogue within families can help prevent this," he said. He also spoke of kutumb prabodhan and encouraged individuals to reflect on how much time and effort they contribute each day to society and the nation.

Access to temples and water sources must be equal for all

Bhagwat emphasised that essential community spaces must be open to every Hindu. "All local resources and facilities, water sources like ponds and wells, places of worship such as temples and monasteries, arrangements for religious activities and even final rites after death, should be open to all Hindus," he said. The RSS chief added that every effort should be made through dialogue and understanding and insisted that unity should never involve conflict.

Environmental responsibility and civic discipline

Expressing concern over global warming and environmental damage, Bhagwat encouraged people to begin conservation with small personal actions. He spoke about saving water, adopting rainwater harvesting, reducing single-use plastic and planting more trees. He also encouraged the use of mother tongues at home, respect for Indian attire and support for swadeshi by choosing locally made products except in cases where imported goods such as medicines are necessary. Bhagwat further called for strict discipline, adherence to the Constitution and regular reading of the preamble, fundamental duties and responsibilities of citizens. He said these values must go hand in hand with traditional practices like respecting elders and helping those in need.

RSS work has reached every corner of India

Reflecting on the journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Bhagwat said that the organisation which began as a small shakha in Nagpur has expanded across the entire country. "RSS volunteers can be found everywhere in Kashmir, Mizoram, Andaman, Sikkim, Kutch and across the north, south, east and west of India." Bhagwat credited this growth to founder Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, praising his lifelong dedication to the organisation. He added that completing 100 years is not an achievement in itself, but the spread of the Sangh's work across India is what truly matters.

