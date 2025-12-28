India must become 'vishwaguru' for the world's welfare: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Telangana The RSS chief also spoke about the changing landscape of technology, urging that India must take the lead in ensuring that technology serves humanity and does not become its master.

New Delhi:

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has stressed that India’s journey to becoming a “Vishwaguru” (world teacher) is not just a matter of national ambition but a global necessity. Speaking in Hyderabad, Bhagwat said that this goal will require hard work, commitment, and an unwavering focus on developing human values and societal change.

Mohan Bhagwat spoke about the importance of India’s role in the world as a leader in spiritual and moral guidance. “It is not our ambition to become a ‘Vishwaguru,’” he stated.

“It is the need of the world that we become ‘Vishwaguru.’ But this is not something that happens overnight. It requires hard work, and this hard work is being carried out through various channels, one of which is the RSS.”

Bhagwat said that the RSS's mission goes beyond organizing the Hindu community; it is about shaping individuals with strong values who can contribute to societal change across various sectors. "By focusing on personality development, we develop individuals who are not only praised for their work but also trusted by society," he added.

‘Technology should serve humanity, not control it’

The RSS chief also spoke about the changing landscape of technology, urging that India must take the lead in ensuring that technology serves humanity and does not become its master.

“Technology will come, social media will emerge, AI will come, everything will come. But there should be no negative consequences of these advancements. Technology should never become the master of humanity,” Bhagwat said.

He spoke that human intelligence must guide the use of technology toward the welfare of the world, steering it away from harmful tendencies. “Humanity must remain the master of technology. It will be directed towards divine purposes, not demonic ones. We need to demonstrate this through our actions,” Bhagwat asserted.

Bhagwant speaks about RSS’s global mission

Further underlining the global vision of the RSS, Bhagwat remarked that the efforts of the Sangh in India and the Hindu Swayamsevak Sanghs in other countries are aligned with a common goal: to organize and strengthen the Hindu community. This, he said, is part of a larger effort to set an example of a society living a religious and spiritual life, one that leads the world with its values.

“We are seeing that the efforts of the Sangh in India and the Hindu Swayamsevak Sanghs in their respective countries are the same,” Bhagwat stated. “It is about organizing the Hindu community and setting an example of people leading a religious life.”