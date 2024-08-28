RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's security upgraded from Z+ plus to ASL level, on par with Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has upgraded the security cover of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat by enhancing his existing 'Z+' armed protection to the more robust Advanced Security Liaison (ASL) protocol. This upgrade places Bhagwat's security on the same level as that of Home Minister Amit Shah.

This upgrade includes enhancing the security measures currently provided by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. Bhagwat is among 10 persons who have 'Z+' armed security cover by CISF personnel. Currently, a total of 200 protectees are being covered by the CISF personnel.

Security elevated after new threat analysis report

Officials informed news agency ANI that new directives were issued on August 16 following a fresh threat analysis report submitted to the MHA by the Intelligence Bureau. They mentioned that previously, the ASL protocol was required only during Mohan Bhagwat's visits to certain sensitive locations.

The security enhancement for the RSS chief is in response to recent assessments identifying vulnerabilities, particularly in states governed by non-BJP parties. The report highlights threats from various organisations, including radical Islamist groups, and cites intelligence inputs indicating an increased risk to Bhagwat. This led the MHA to classify him as an "ASL protectee," requiring heightened security measures.

States, UTs informed about security upgrade

All states and Union Territories have been notified of the security upgrade. Under the ASL protocol, local agencies, including district administrations, police, health departments, and others, must work together to ensure the protectee's security and safety.

Additionally, helicopter travel for the protectee is restricted to specially designed aircraft and must adhere to strict protocols. The ASL protocol also requires thorough anti-sabotage inspections and the implementation of multi-layered security rings to provide comprehensive protection.

