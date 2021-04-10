RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to Nagpur hospital

Image Source : ANI RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has tested positive for coronavirus.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been admitted to a hospital in Nagpur, the organisation says.

Bhagwat has been admitted to the COVID-19 ward of the facility and he is stable, hospital sources said.

The RSS chief is under observation, they said.

An RSS functionary confirmed that Bhagwat has tested positive for the viral infection.

(With PTI inputs)

