53 people at Bhopal AIIMS including doctors, medical students, health care staff test Covid positive

Image Source : AP Health workers talk inside a vaccination centre. (Representational image)

At least 53 people including 2 doctors, 38 medical students, 13 other health care staff have been found positive for coronavirus in Bhopal AIIMS so far.

As the country goes through the second wave of coronavirus, the number of infected patients in Madhya Pradesh has increased by 10 times in a month.

According to Bhopal AIIMS administration, till April 8, 38 medical students out of total 1,285 who are studying in the institute have been found infected with Covid-19.

Apart from this, 13 health care workers including nurses, cleaning staff, have also contracted the infection.

