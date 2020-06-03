Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Roadways resumes bus services on 200 routes (Representational Image)

The Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) on Wednesday resumed bus services on over 200 routes, including three inter-state routes, in compliance with the government's guidelines for lockdown 5.0. Initially, 100 routes were identified for plying buses but more than 200 routes were opened by the state government, an official of the RSRTC said.

From Jaipur, routes to Gurgaon and Hisar have become operational, he said. Inter-state bus services to Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh will start from next week, he said.

Apart from normal buses, three super luxury buses will operate on Jaipur-Gurgaon route.

"People can buy tickets online and offline," Chairman and MD of RSRTC Navin Jain said.

The buses are available to all district headquarters from Jaipur and will operate from 5 am to 9 pm, he said.

"Wearing masks is mandatory for all passengers and they are suggested to carry sanitisers too,” Jain said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage