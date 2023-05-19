Friday, May 19, 2023
     
  RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 note LIVE UPDATES: Exchange facility available in banks till September 30
RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 note LIVE UPDATES: Exchange facility available in banks till September 30

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 note LIVE UPDATES: Rs 2,000 denomination banknote was introduced in Nov 2016, primarily to meet the currency requirement of economy in an expeditious manner after the withdrawal of the legal tender status of all Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes in circulation at that time.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: May 19, 2023 20:44 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). RBI withdraws Rs 2000 note from circulation, to remain legal tender; exchange facility available till September 30.

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 note LIVE UPDATES: The Reserve Bank of India has decided to withdraw the Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation but they will continue to remain as legal tender. It has advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect. Meanwhile, RBI said that citizens will continue to be able to deposit Rs 2000 banknotes into their bank accounts and/or exchange them into banknotes of other denominations at any bank branch up to September 30, 2023.The Rs 2000 denomination banknote was introduced in November 2016, primarily to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner after the withdrawal of the legal tender status of all Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes in circulation at that time.The objective of introducing Rs 2000 banknotes was met once banknotes in other denominations became available in adequate quantities. Therefore, the printing of Rs 2000 banknotes was stopped subsequently in 2018-19, stated RBI.About 89 per cent of the Rs 2000 denomination banknotes were issued prior to March 2017 and are at the end of their estimated life span of four-five years.

Live updates :RBI withdraws Rs 2000 note

  • May 19, 2023 8:39 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Another note ban by PM Modi: Karnataka CM designate Siddaramaiah

  • May 19, 2023 8:38 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Ghost of Nov 8, 2016 has come back to haunt nation once again: Pawan Khera

  • May 19, 2023 8:35 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Congress slams government for withdrawing Rs 2,000 banknotes from circulation

    The Congress on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the Rs 2,000 banknotes introduced with such fanfare after that "singularly disastrous" demonetisation decision of November 8, 2016, are now being withdrawn. In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "Typical of our self-styled Vishwaguru. First Act, Second Think (FAST). 2000 rupee notes introduced with such fanfare after that singularly disastrous Tughlaqi firman of Nov 8 2016 are now being withdrawn." His remarks came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced to withdraw the 2,000 bank notes from circulation but said that it will continue as legal tender till September 30. The RBI in an official communique said, "In pursuance of the 'Clean Note Policy' of the RBI, it has been decided to withdraw the 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation". "The banknotes in 2000 denomination will continue to be legal tender." It also said that all banks shall provide deposit and/or exchange facility for 2000 banknotes until September 30.

  • May 19, 2023 8:34 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Government's 'admission of failure': MVA slams plan to yank out Rs 2,000 notes

    Maharashtra's opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Friday slammed the move to withdraw the Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes by September 30 as "an admission of failure" by the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre. Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe said that all the tall claims of the BJP in November 2016 that black money, terrorism, etc will end with the demonetisation of the erstwhile Rs 500-Rs 1000 currency note would end, have been proved hollow. "Instead, they introduced Rs 2000 denomination currency notes and now these are also being taken off circulation. It's a clear admission of the government's failure," he said. Nationalist Congress Party ((NCP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto asked that the government must first clarify what were the exact benefits when the Rs 2,000 notes were introduced, and "how will it gain now that these same notes introduced with fanfare are being withdrawn from the circulation". "The demonetisation was termed as a 'big success' by the government which had immediately introduced the Rs 2,000 currency notes in the market. If that is so, then why are these notes being withdrawn now and the people being harassed like this," he asked.

     

  • May 19, 2023 8:32 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Rs 2,000 notes to be withdrawn from circulation.

  • May 19, 2023 8:29 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    I don't know what will be pros, cons of this step: AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj

  • May 19, 2023 8:19 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    ₹2000 Denomination Banknotes Withdrawal from Circulation

  • May 19, 2023 8:18 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Rs 2000 currency note will remain legal tender after 30th September too: Sources

  • May 19, 2023 8:16 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Exchange of Rs 2,000 banknotes into banknotes of other denominations can be made upto a limit of Rs 20,000

  • May 19, 2023 8:16 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Reserve Bank of India has advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2000 denomination banknotes

