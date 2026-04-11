Roads closed in Sector 44 of Gurugram on Sunday, here's where commuters need to park their vehicles

Gurugram:

Roads closed in Sector 44 of Gurugram on Sunday due to repair work being carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), police said. The Gurugram police issued an advisory and urged Sector 44 employees and commuters to park their vehicles at the HUDA metro station or other designated parking areas.

Check affected roads in Gurugram

The affected roads include the stretch from HUDA Metro Station towards Bakhtawar Chowk, the road from GMDA office to Park Gate Sector 44, the road leading from Sector 41/45 red light near Ramada Hotel towards Sector 44, and the road from Plot No. 61 to Fortis Hospital Gate No. 3.

The repair work will also impact the Apparel House Kanhai to Z Chowk road, along with related cuts in between.

As per the advisory, there will be a complete ban on vehicular movement from 6 am to 11 pm on April 11 and 12.

Traffic restrictions in Delhi on Sunday

In another development, traffic police issued an advisory announcing restrictions and diversions around Qutub Minar and DDA Mehrauli Archaeological Park on Sunday in view of expected high vehicular movement and number of commuters.

As per the advisory, the curbs will be in place from 4 pm to 9 pm on Sunday, or as required, to ensure smooth regulation of traffic in the area.

No heavy or commercial vehicles will be allowed to move towards Qutub Minar from Anuvrat Marg via the Phool Mandi approach road, or from Crescent Marg through Masjid Haji Ali Jan, Delhi Traffic Police said.

Similarly, movement of such vehicles will also be restricted from Kalka Dass Marg towards the monument, while halting or parking of heavy and commercial vehicles on connecting roads, including Anuvrat Marg, Crescent Marg and Kalka Dass Marg, has been prohibited. Violators will be towed away and prosecuted as per law, the advisory stated.

All major roads, including Aurobindo Marg, Anuvrat Marg, Crescent Road and Kalka Dass Marg, will remain open for regular traffic, but access to Qutub Minar will be allowed only via Kalka Dass Marg.

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