Delhi: Traffic restrictions imposed near Qutub Minar, Mehrauli Park for Sunday, check timing, advisory

New Delhi:

Traffic restrictions were imposed near Qutub Minar and Mehrauli Park for Sunday in view of expected high vehicular movement and number of commuters. In this regard, Delhi Traffic Police issued advisory and said the curbs will be in place from 4 pm to 9 pm on Saturday, or as required, to ensure smooth regulation of traffic in the area.

Delhi traffic advisory: Check restrictions

No heavy or commercial vehicles will be allowed to move towards Qutub Minar from Anuvrat Marg via the Phool Mandi approach road, or from Crescent Marg through Masjid Haji Ali Jan, Delhi Traffic Police said.

Similarly, movement of such vehicles will also be restricted from Kalka Dass Marg towards the monument, while halting or parking of heavy and commercial vehicles on connecting roads, including Anuvrat Marg, Crescent Marg and Kalka Dass Marg, has been prohibited.

Delhi traffic advisory: These roads open for commuters

However, other major roads, including Aurobindo Marg, Anuvrat Marg, Crescent Road and Kalka Dass Marg, will remain open for regular traffic, but access to Qutub Minar will be allowed only via Kalka Dass Marg. Parking will be permitted only at designated parking lots on Kalka Dass Marg in Mehrauli, police said.

Emergency vehicles, including ambulances, fire brigade and police, will be allowed free movement on all restricted routes. The advisory also urged commuters to avoid the affected stretches, use public transport to reduce congestion, and plan their journeys in advance, especially those heading to the IGI Airport, New Delhi Railway Station and ISBT.

People have also been asked to report any suspicious objects or persons to the police immediately and cooperate with traffic personnel to ensure smooth management in the area.

To avoid delays, the public is encouraged to plan their journeys in advance, prioritise the use of public transport or the Metro, and utilise alternate routes such as Aurobindo Marg and other available corridors while staying updated through official Delhi Traffic Police channels.

On the other hand, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is organising a week-long awareness campaign on safety in using Lifts and Escalators across the Delhi Metro network. The Delhi Metro, at present, is operating and maintaining 965 Lifts, 1297 escalators, and 42 Travelators in its total network, a press release said.

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