Service road near Noida Sector 62 to remain closed till June 10: Here's why

Noida:

A service road near Sector 62 in Noida, leading towards Ghaziabad, will remain closed from April 9 to June 10 due to construction work for a Metro project, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Wednesday.

The closure will impact the stretch near Pier P386, where work is underway for casting of foundations and the erection of two special steel spans. The work is part of the train reversal facility being developed under the Metro Line-III extension between Noida City Centre and Noida Electronic City.

DMRC issues advisory

According to the advisory, traffic movement on the affected road will be restricted during this period, and diversions have been put in place to manage vehicular flow.

"The service road near Pier P386, towards Ghaziabad near Sector 62, Noida, will remain closed from 09.04.2026 to 10.06.2026 for casting of foundation & erection of two special Steel span. The work is being carried out for the train reversal facility under Metro Line-III extension works (Noida City Centre - Noida Electronic City)," the DMRC said in an advisory on X.

Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys, use alternate routes, and follow directions issued by the traffic police to avoid inconvenience. "Commuters are advised to plan alternate routes and follow traffic police directions," it added.

Also Read: Lucknow to Kanpur in just 30 minutes: New expressway set to transform everyday travel

Also Read: Mumbai Metro Lines 2B and 9 to begin partial operations from April 3, here's all you need to know