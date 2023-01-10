Follow us on Image Source : (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Vehicle carrying Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's mother meets with minor accident

Road Accident: A Vehicle carrying the mother of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met with a minor accident on Tuesday. As per the reports, the accident took place on National Highway 37 in the Morigaon district. However, no injuries have been reported. An official informed that the mother Mrinalini Devi and brother Diganta Biswa of Assam CM were travelling together from Guwahati to Karbi Anglong district.

Mother and Brother of Himanta Biswa Sarma were travelling together

"Sarma's mother Mrinalini Devi and brother Diganta Biswa Sarma were travelling from Guwahati to Diphu in Karbi Anglong district to attend a programme when their vehicle was hit on the rear by a speeding SUV in Silsang area," Morigaon District Transport Officer Bapan Kalita told PTI.

SUV driver fled with vehicle

The district police officers arranged for another vehicle for their return to Guwahati, Kalita added. The SUV driver fled with the vehicle following the accident and a search has been launched to trace the car and the driver. Mrinalini Devi is the vice president of Asam Sahitya Sabha while the CM's brother is a publisher and owner of a bookshop in Guwahati.

