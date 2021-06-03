Image Source : PTI (FILE) ED arrests RJD MP Amarendra Dhari Singh in fertiliser Scam

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested RJD MP Amarendra Dhari Singh in connection with a money laundering case probe linked to an alleged fertiliser scam. A businessman, Singh is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Bihar.

He has been arrested under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case pertains to an alleged fertiliser scam linked to the IFFCO and India Potash Limited (IPL), in which the CBI had registered a corruption case last month.

Dhari is stated to be the senior vice president of a firm involved in the case, identified as Jyoti Trading Corporation. He is involved in the export and import of fertilizers since 90s. Singh imports fertilizers for private companies and exporting them to the Middle-East and other countries.

