Serum Institute of India seeks indemnity against liabilities: Sources

Image Source : PTI Adar Poonawalla, SII CEO, sits on a truck loaded with Covishield vaccines.

Serum Institute of India (SII), the company manufacturing Covishield -- the local version of the Oxford–AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, has sought indemnity protection against liabilities, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

Sources added that not just SII, all the vaccine companies should get indemnity protection against liabilities if foreign companies are granted emergency use authorisation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Adar Poonawalla, CEO, SII, had said that vaccine manufacturers need to have protection against all lawsuits for their vaccines especially during a pandemic.

"We need to have the government indemnify manufacturers, especially vaccine manufacturers, against all lawsuits. In fact, COVAX and other countries have already started talking about that," he said.

India has so far not given any manufacturer of a Covid-19 vaccine indemnity against the costs of compensation for any severe side effects.

Reports are doing the rounds that the government could favour granting indemnity to American pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna. According to a PTI report, government sources have dropped hints that like other countries, the Centre will also grant indemnity to the companies if they apply for emergency use authorisation.

Latest India News