Image Source : PTI Rita Bahuguna Joshi tests positive for COVID-19

Ex-Congress and current BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday. According to the details, the BJP leader had complained of a sore throat, post which she had gone for a test for COVID-19.

Joshi was admitted to Lucknow's PGI Hospital after her reports came out positive.

