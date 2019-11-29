Not receiving his ID card, man sets coach of Rishikesh-Delhi passenger train on fire

Image Source : ANI PHOTO Man sets ablaze coach of Haridwar-Delhi passenger train

Furious over not receiving his ID card, a man set ablaze the coach of a train in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Thursday. According to the police, the man set the coach of Rishikesh-Delhi Passenger train on fire yesterday. The accused was arrested by the police soon after.

Commenting further on the incident, the police said the accused informed them about his anger as his ID card was not being issued. He also tore the seat covers of the train before setting it on fire, the police said.

Manoj Kumar Katyal, Additional SP GRP (Government Railway Police), Haridwar said, "He was miffed with the fact that his ID card was not being issued so he did these things. We are conducting further investigation to see if he has any criminal records."

"My ID card was not being issued so I set the coach on fire and tore seat covers of the train," the accused told the police.

There was no information on any injuries or casualties in the incident.

