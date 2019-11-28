Man kills stepson over disliking, chops body, hides at different UP locations

Image Source : FILE UP: Man kills stepson, chops body into pieces

A man allegedly killed his six-year-old stepson, chopped his body and hid it in different locations in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, police said on Thursday. Farid alias Suraj Yadav was allegedly killed by Ram Sawre Yadav on November 19. Yadav disposed of his body by chopping it into pieces and hiding it in separate locations at Bhainsia village in Risia area, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.

Hina, the mother of the victim who recently married Yadav had changed her son's name so that he could be accepted in the new family.

However, Yadav and his brother Nanhe did not like the boy and they killed him. They later spread the news that the boy was missing, police said.

Police have arrested both Ram and his brother.

