England midfielder stretchered off after getting hurt during World Cup celebrations of Mexico win

New Delhi:

England midfielder Jordan Henderson was stretchered off after suffering a freak injury during the team's World Cup celebrations after the win over Mexico in the round of 16 on Monday (IST). Henderson was on the bench and did not feature during the Three Lions' 3-2 win over El Tri at the Mexico City Stadium.

Henderson fell over the advertising hoardings during the celebrations as England became just the third team to beat Mexico at Estadio Azteca and march into the quarterfinals. The Brentford midfielder fell on his arm when he climbed back over the hoardings to the pitch after the Three Lions sang "Wonderwall" towards their fans.

England players, coach Tuchel speak on Henderson's injury

England captain Harry Kane, star of the night Jude Bellingham and manager Thomas Tuchel spoke on Henderson's injury after the win. "Jordan Hendo just fell over there. I think he’s okay," Kane told the BBC.

Bellingham sounded a bit worried. "He’s in a bit of bother, but our medical team have got everything under control. Probably best for me not to say too much. We’re there to support him," the two-goal scorer said. Meanwhile, Tuchel claimed, "Not good, not good... Jordan just fell over and injured his wrist; it looks really bad." Henderson was earlier booked for interfering in the last few minutes of the clash despite not playing the game.

Watch the Video of the incident here:

England create history against Mexico

England breached the fortress Estadio Azteca to become the first team to beat Mexico at the venue in the FIFA World Cup. This was El Tri's 11th match at the fabled venue, and they were unbeaten in all the previous 10 games. Also, this was Mexico's only third defeat in internationals at the Mexico City Stadium, having previously lost only to Costa Rica in the 2002 World Cup Qualifying match and to Honduras in the 2014 World Cup Qualifying match. Jude Bellingham scored a brace, while Harry Kane scored one from the spot. For Mexico, Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez scored the goals as they threatened to push the game into extra time. El Tri gave everything they had to find the equaliser, but the Three Lions defended extremely well to deny and knock the co-hosts out.

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