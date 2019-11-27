Doubting wife over illicit relationships, man kills 5 members of family

Image Source : PTI Man kills five family members in Jharkhand

Doubting his wife over illicit relationships, a man in Jharkhand killed five members of his family in Koderma. Identified as 30-year-old Gango Das, the accused reached his home situated at Harijan tola under Masmohana Panchayat of Koderma district on Tuesday night. According to the police, Das had started quarrelling with his wife who was eight months pregnant.

The family members including the mother and two other relatives tried to intervene in the issue. He picked up a rod and hit his wife Sheela Devi, 27, mother Shanti, 60, daughter Radhika Kumari, 6 and son Piyush Kumar, 2 and two kins.

Except for one niece, all five died on the spot. She has been admitted to a local hospital for treatment. After the massacre, the accused locked himself in a room.

Police have said Gango das was mentally disturbed.

Police reached after receiving information from the villagers and arrested the accused. The dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

