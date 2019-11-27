Image Source : FILE Amethi hospital staff booked for molesting Dalit worker

Twelve persons have been booked for allegedly outraging the modesty of a 45-year-old Dalit worker in a hospital run by the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust. An FIR has been registered against the general manager, manager and 10 employees of the hospital at the Munshiganj police station.

The victim, in her FIR, alleged that she had gone to file a complaint of sexual harassment of her colleague against hospital General Manager Bholanath Tiwari. "When Tiwari came to know that I had accompanied my colleague to the police station, he came to my residence along with Manager Avadesh Tiwari, and supervisors Raj Bahadur Singh, Rizwan and five others early on Tuesday.

"They broke the door open and then hurled abuses. When I tried to call the police, they snatched my mobile and then tried to molest me," she said in the complaint. Later, the accused left after issuing a warning to the woman. The Munshiganj police is yet to record statements in the case and no action has been taken yet.

