Republic Day 2026: Delhi on high alert with 30,000 police personnel deployed in multi-layered security cover Republic Day 2026: India celebrates its 77th Republic Day today, as the nation comes together to mark the adoption of the Constitution and showcase its rich cultural and military heritage.

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has been placed on high alert with more than 30,000 personnel deployed across the city as part of a multi-layered security arrangement for the Republic Day celebrations, officials said. Of these, around 10,000 personnel have been stationed in the New Delhi district, which includes the ceremonial parade route and other high-security zones.

Additional Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahala said, "For the safety and security of Republic Day celebrations, approximately 10,000 police personnel are deployed in the New Delhi area. Pickets, barricades, and all standard operating procedures are in place."

Officials said detailed deployment plans, point-wise briefings, and contingency measures have been communicated to all personnel, and rehearsals have also been conducted to ensure preparedness.

Over 3,000 CCTV cameras installed across the capital

More than 3,000 CCTV cameras fitted with advanced video analytics and Facial Recognition System (FRS) technology have been installed across the New Delhi area, including the parade route and adjoining locations, officials said. Live feeds from these cameras are being monitored round the clock through over 30 control rooms staffed by nearly 150 personnel.

Police personnel deployed on the ground are also equipped with AI-enabled glasses integrated with FRS and video analytics for real-time identification.

"These India-made AI glasses are linked in real time with police databases of criminals, suspects, and proclaimed offenders. If there is a face match in a crowded area, it can be detected immediately, allowing quick intervention," Mahala said.

The security grid comprises a multi-layered barricading, multiple levels of checking and frisking at all designated entry points, and strict access control measures along the parade route and in adjoining areas.

Mobile surveillance vehicles fitted with FRS technology have been deployed at strategic locations to enhance monitoring and rapid mobility.

Snipers teams deployed

Sniper teams have been positioned on thousands of rooftops across New Delhi, North and Central districts as part of the security cover.

Deputy commissioners of police have conducted route surveys and anti-sabotage checks, while vigilance has been stepped up in high-footfall areas such as markets, bus terminals, metro stations and railway stations across the city.

The police are also carrying out tenant verification and domestic help verification drives as part of the security exercise. "Inter-state coordination meetings are also held with police forces of neighbouring states to ensure seamless information sharing, intelligence coordination and preparedness," an officer said.

The additional commissioner of police urged citizens to strictly follow security guidelines and avoid carrying prohibited items.

The seating enclosures are named after rivers. People should be aware of their enclosure, the approach road, and the designated entry channel.

Also Read: Republic Day 2026: 'Bharat Parv' to be held at Red Fort | Check dates, timings and ticket prices

Also Read: ​'Indian Constitution foundational document of world's largest republic': President Murmu