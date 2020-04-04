Dairy of a Reporter: Time to rise above criticism and politics to save mankind in the time of COVID-19

Today, I got a call from Dhaka in the morning. A senior journalist with one of the most important newspapers in the city asked me, will you listen to the PM’s video message today at 9am. I said, yes, surely. Actually at 9 a.m., Doordarshan will telecast the serial Ramayana - but today it’ll be after his speech. He said, yes, we are also waiting. “Any possibility of a major announcement?” I heard that the PM had actually made an appeal. On 9th April at 9 p.m., Indians, all 1.3 billion of them, are going to light a candle, a diya, or a mobile torch for 9 minutes. After which a debate on social media had begun where Muslim leader Assaudin Owaisi said that the country’s isn’t an event management company.

I am aware of this logic. The left liberal theorists are also saying that our democracy has become ‘mediatised’ programmed democracy - it is away from reality. It has been a few days, since the Janta curfew. And for the past two weeks, I’ve been alone at my home. And in these days what I have realised and what everyone should accept is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great communicator. In our country, perhaps, he is the most popular leader and most of the people have faith and trust in him.

And today when I was listening to Modi’s speech, I understood that not only he is a great administrator but he a social guardian of our country.

His speech did not include anything that might have a negative impact on his listeners.

Now it is the time to remain united. It is not the time for blame game. Not about religion, It is time to be together in this fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Working from home has given me a lot opportunity to look around and appreciate the small little things in my life. Yesterday, I changed the location of my furniture. There is a saying that people should change their home according to seasons. And I am enjoying every bit of it.