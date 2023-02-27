Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'It will keep the country on boil' SC rejects petition to constitute Renaming Commission

Renaming Commission: Supreme Court rejected the petition that seeks to constitute a 'Renaming Commission' on Monday. The petition was filed before the apex court to constitute a 'Renaming Commission' in order to find out the original names of ‘ancient historical cultural religious places'.

While questioning the motive of PIL seeking 'Renaming Commission', SC said that it will keep alive issues, which will keep the country on the boil. While dismissing the PIL, Supreme Court said, 'History of the country should not haunt its present and future generations.' The court further said that 'Our country is secular and Hinduism is a way of life, which has assimilated everyone.'

