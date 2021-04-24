Centre increases allotment of Remdesivir to states. Check list

Image Source : PTI A consignment of 15,000 Remdesivir injections reach Indore from Karnatakas Bengaluru for distribution across cities in Madhya Pradesh.

In view of the pandemic situation in the country and rising demand for essential medicines for Covid treatment, Centre has substantially increased the allotment of Remdesivir to all states upto April 30, 2021.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the state will get 4.35 lakh vials of Remdesivir for the period between April 21 to April 30 from the Centre. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting the state's demand to increase the supply.

Image Source : INDIA TV State-wise allocation of Remdesivir injection by Centre.

He had highlighted the need for more doses of the key medicine, used for the treatment of COVID-19, in the prime minister's interaction with chief ministers and also written to the PM separately on the issue, Thackeray said.

"The present supply was 2.69 lakh vialswhich has been increased to 4.35 lakh vials," he said. The state government had received a letter from the

Union health ministry that this supply of Remdesivir will be for the period between April 21 to April 30, he said.

Out of 16 lakh vials to be provided to the states during this period, Maharashtra will get 4.35 lakh, Thackeray.

