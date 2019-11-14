Registration of properties in unauthorised colonies will begin in Nov-end: Delhi BJP chief

Image Source : FILE Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari claimed on Wednesday that registration of properties in the unauthorised colonies in the city will begin in the last week of November

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari claimed on Wednesday that registration of properties in the unauthorised colonies in the city will begin in the last week of November. The Modi government will table a bill to provide ownership rights to the residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi in the first week of the winter session of Parliament, which is scheduled to commence from November 18, he said. "I want to tell those living in unauthorised colonies to be ready to get their properties registered for a nominal fee in the last week of November," Tiwari said at a press conference.

He assailed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has termed the BJP's claims of providing ownership rights in these colonies an "election stunt" and planned to observe "Dhoka Divas" (betrayal day) on Saturday. "Those who betray others see betrayal in everything," Tiwari said. The issue of regularisation of unauthorised colonies is fast emerging as a hot topic for both the BJP and the AAP as the Delhi Assembly polls, scheduled early next year, inch closer.

Earlier, the AAP had claimed that the decision of the BJP-ruled Centre was based on a proposal of its government. Tiwari said more than 40 lakh residents of unauthorised colonies will be benefitted by the move being undertaken through the PM-UDAY scheme. The Union Cabinet decided last month to confer ownership rights to the residents of unauthorised colonies. Tiwari said registration of properties will be based on the general power of attorney possessed by the owners.

"So, even if more people live in flats on a land plot in such colonies, they will have no problem in getting their individual flats registered," he said. Lok Sabha MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ramesh Bidhuri and Hansraj Hans blamed the Congress and the AAP for "cheating" the residents of unauthorised colonies, despite being in power in the national capital for years. Bidhuri said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will undertake development work in the unauthorised colonies after ownership rights are conferred and there will be no multiplicity of agencies in it.

The BJP leaders said registration of properties in these colonies will begin before the Assembly polls.

