Reserve Bank of India gets 'bomb threat' email, police begin investigation

On Thursday afternoon, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received a threatening email on its official website. The email, written in Russian, warned of a plan to blow up the central bank.

Following the incident, an FIR was filed at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar (MRA) Marg Police Station against unidentified individuals. Authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to trace the origin of the email and the perpetrators involved.

"A threatening email was received on the official website of Reserve Bank of India. The email was in Russian language, warned to blow up the bank. A case has been registered against unknown accused in Mata Ramabai Marg (MRA Marg) police station. Investigation into the matter is underway," Zone 1 DCP, Mumbai Police said.