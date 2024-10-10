How Ratan Tata used his company in 'rebuilding lives' during crisis like corona pandemic, 26/11

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons

Sometimes he was referred to as 'an angel', or 'Kohinoor', or a man of the greatest time who has not only changed the face of the Indian industry but also touched the heart of every Indian with his 'unconditional spirit' of working towards the nation building. Wondering enough about whom we are talking about? Yes, it is none other than Ratan Naval Tata, a 'spirited philanthropist', who has time and again touched the hearts of the people with his noted noble causes.

However, now as the nation is grieving through his sad demise, (as he passed away in Mumbai, late Wednesday (October 9) night), let's take a time out and reflect on the unconditional support the Chairman emeritus of Tata Sons showered upon the family members of employees affected by the crisis like Mumbai terror attack and the coronavirus pandemic.

'Efforts value more than money'

"The man did not have to stand outside the burning building worrying for his people. But he did. He did not have to visit hospitals to reassure people like Manoj Thakur, a hawker injured outside Leopold Cafe in the terrorist attack of 26/11 and promise him that everything would be all right. But he did."

"He is like an angel, to tell you the truth...He has changed so many lives, not just mine."

These are a few of the testimonies of the Mumbai Terror attack victims, who were not only helped by Ratan Tata-led philanthropist initiative to rise through the ashes in the aftermath of the Mumbai Terror Attack but were also supported to 'rebuild their lives' from scratch.

Significantly, the 26/11 attack left a profound impact on the heart of the nation and on those hundreds, who have lost their loved ones to the tragic incident. The attacks held across different locations in Mumbai, especially the incessant firing by the terrorists at the iconic Taj Hotel in Mumbai led to fatalities and injuries to many, including the guests and employees of the chain. Hence, in the aftermath of the incident, to help families cope up with the lost of their loved ones, the Tata Group announced the setting up of the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust. In just two weeks of the end of the siege, the trust, formed by Ratan Tata, then Chairman of Tata Sons, and RK Krishna Kumar, then vice chairman of Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), not only started providing relief to those affected by the incident (not just for the employees of Taj, but for any body who was impacted by the attacks) but also set up a system to help and rehabilitate those recovering from such tragic events in the future.

The trust mentioned that further apart from extending significant monetary compensation to the family of the employee who died in the 26/11 attack, the settlement also included continuing of full last salary for life for the family / dependents, complete responsibility of education of children and dependents — anywhere in the world.

The trust also added full medical facility for the whole family and dependents for the rest of their life would be continued and all loans and advances — taken by the deceased employees during their job tenure— were waived off irrespective of the amount.

Further, the trust stated, "Relief and assistance was also provided to all those who were injured and the families of all those who were killed, including railway employees, police staff, pedestrians and vendors. Apart from monetary compensation and hospital aid, the aid included the establishment of a psychiatric cell to counsel those who needed help.The group even took responsibility of the education of 46 children of the victims of the terror attack."

'With you, a promise, of yesterday, today and tomorrow'

Likewise, the initiatives extended to the employees during the Mumbai terror attack, the Tata group (including Tata Steels and and Tata Motors) continuing with his noble haul extended unconditional support as well monetary benefits to the next of kin of the Tata employees died during the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

A statement issued by the Tata Steel announced that the monthly pay of such employees who died during the pandemic would be the same as the last salary drawn by them.

"Tata Steel's best-in-class social security schemes will help ensure an honourable standard of living for their families, whereby the family will get the last drawn salary till 60 years of age of the deceased employee/nominee along with medical benefits and housing facilities," Tata Steel had stated.

"In addition, if any of its frontline employees gets infected while on duty and meets with an unfortunate death due to COVID-19, the company would bear "all the expenses of their children's education till graduation in India," the statement added.

"The company has always been a shield of steel, supporting its stakeholders at all times. This time is no different. Tata Steel family stands stoically with all its people, committed to their security and well-being," it further remarked.

READ MORE | President Murmu, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar express grief over demise of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata