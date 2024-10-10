President Murmu, VP Jagdeep Dhankhar express grief over sad demise of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ratan Tata passes away in Mumbai.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday (October 10) expressed deep sorrow over the passing of veteran industrialist and Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, Ratan Naval Tata. Through their respective social media accounts, both leaders extended heartfelt condolences to the "legend" of Indian industry.

Remembering Ratan Tata, President Murmu spoke about his invaluable contributions to philanthropy and charity. She noted that with Tata’s passing, India has lost a global icon who seamlessly blended corporate growth with nation-building, and excellence with ethics.

"In the sad demise of Shri Ratan Tata, India has lost an icon who blended corporate growth with nation-building, and excellence with ethics. A recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, he carried forward the great Tata legacy and gave it a more impressive global presence. He inspired seasoned professionals and young students alike. His contribution to philanthropy and charity is invaluable. I convey my condolences to his family, the entire Tata Group, and his admirers across the globe," the President stated.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, in his tribute, highlighted Ratan Tata’s pivotal role in building a self-reliant India and his lasting influence on entrepreneurs both in India and abroad.

"Deeply pained by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata Ji—a towering figure of Indian industry, whose contributions towards building a self-reliant Bharat will forever be an inspiration to entrepreneurs in India and beyond. A man of deep commitment and compassion, his philanthropic contributions and humility reflect the ethos he embraced. As the ‘legend’ of Indian industry leaves behind a lasting legacy, Bharat will miss him dearly. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, admirers, and the entire Tata Group during this hour of grief. Om Shanti," the Vice President added.

Leaders across the political spectrum also extended their condolences. Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, remembered Ratan Tata as a visionary. "He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy. My condolences to his family and the Tata community," Gandhi stated.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to Tata, calling him a "public-spirited philanthropist." She remarked, "Saddened by the demise of Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. The former Chairman of the Tata Group was a foremost leader of Indian industries and a public-spirited philanthropist. His demise is an irreparable loss to Indian business and society."

