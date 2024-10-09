Ratan Tata, chairman of Tata Sons, dies at 86 in Mumbai hospital

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Ratan Tata dies in Mumbai.

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away on Wednesday in a Mumbai hospital. He was undergoing treatment in critical condition and was in intensive care in the hospital for the past few days. Ratan Tata, 86, on Monday said he was undergoing a routine medical investigation due to his age and related medical conditions.

Several reports of his admission to hospital surfaced earlier in the week, but Ratan Tata had reassured the public, stating he was undergoing routine medical checkups due to his age and related health concerns.

Ratan Tata's condition worsened in Mumbai

However, concerns went high as reports suggest his condition has worsened. Ratan Tata on Monday took to social media to address the rumors about his healthsaid, "There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits." Tata explained that his medical evaluations were routine and asked the public and media to refrain from spreading misinformation.

It should be noted Ratan Tata is a prominent figure in Indian industry having taken over as chairman of Tata Sons in 1991. During his leadership at Tata Sons, he transformed the Tata Group from a primarily domestic company into a global powerhouse by acquiring companies like Tetley, Corus, and Jaguar Land Rover.

Under his leadership, Tata really grew into a global business empire worth over $100 billion. In December 2012, Tata retired from his position and was succeeded by Cyrus Mistry, who passed away in a car accident in 2022.

Condolence messages pour in:

Talking to X, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata. He was a Titan of the Indian industry known for his monumental contributions to our economy, trade and industry. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace."

Anand Mahindra took to X and said, "I am unable to accept the absence of Ratan Tata. India’s economy stands on the cusp of a historic leap forward. And Ratan’s life and work have had much to do with our being in this position. Hence, his mentorship and guidance at this point in time would have been invaluable. With him gone, all we can do is to commit to emulating his example. Because he was a businessman for whom financial wealth and success was most useful when it was put to the service of the global community."

