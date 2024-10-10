Thursday, October 10, 2024
     
  Ratan Tata dies: When one of India's most admired business tycoons flew an F-18 Super Hornet

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Group, passed away at 86. Known for his business acumen and love for aviation, one of his favourite memories was flying an F-18 Super Hornet at the Bangalore Air Show.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2024 10:38 IST
Ratan Tata, the noted industrialist and former chairman of the Tata Group, who died at the age of 86, had a passion for aviation. His favourite memory was flying the F-18 Super Hornet fighter at the Bangalore Air Show, a testament to his adventurous spirit. Tata's career was characterised by a mixture of business acumen and innovative experience.

 "It’s not just the end of a year, but the end of a decade too," he wrote in a post on Instagram.

"I look forward with excitement to the new decade ahead, which is a great time to be relevant, to stand for causes you believe in, to create something from scratch, make special connections, laugh, and write a little bit of history. Here’s one of my favourite moments from this decade, flying the F18 Super Hornet at the Bangalore Aero Show."

An interesting decade in view

In December 2019, Tata shared a post on social media reflecting on his favourite moments of the past decade, including flying F-18 fighters at the Aero India Show. He expressed hope for the future, urged others to accept new challenges, and represented bringing and writing their history.

A lifelong love of flying

Tata's interest in aircraft extended beyond the F-18. He flew an F-16 in the 2007 Aero India competition, further fueling his adventurous spirit and love for aviation. His legacy as a visionary and courageous leader has inspired many around the world.

