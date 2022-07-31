MP cops file FIR against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over Prez remark on BJP neta's complaint

Sunday, July 31, 2022
     
Rashtrapatni row: The FIR registered at Dindori police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including promoting enmity between different groups, has been sent to Parliament House police station in Delhi for action, he said.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: July 31, 2022 19:30 IST
Image Source : PTI Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Adhikary had earlier called the President "Rashtrapatni".

Rashtrapatni row: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in Madhya Pradesh against Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his controversial remark on President Droupadi Murmu on the complaint of a BJP leader, a police official said on Sunday.

The FIR registered at Dindori police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including promoting enmity between different groups, has been sent to Parliament House police station in Delhi for action, he said.

A case was registered against Chowdhury under IPC sections 153 (A) (1) (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) on the complaint of former MP minister Om Prakash Dhurve, said Inspector CK Sirame of Dindori Kotwali police station.

"The FIR has been transferred to Delhi Police by Dindori Superintendent of Police Sanjay Singh for perusal and investigation," he added.

As the incident took place in Delhi, the FIR has been sent to Parliament House police station for action, Singh told PTI on Sunday.
In his complaint, Dhurve claimed Chowdhury's remark had hurt the sentiments of tribals.

The Congress leader has already apologised for the statement, which caused a huge uproar inside and outside Parliament. 

