Ramlila: Rare instance when politicians turn actors

Rare instance when politicians turn actors

Lord Rama and his name have an instant connection with the general public, and the craze for "Ram" gets quite high during the Ramlila season. In this festive phase, politicians also attend Ramlila events and sometimes, turn actors as well.

This year, senior BJP leader and its Delhi state unit head Manoj Tiwari decided to go back to acting as he played the role of Parshuram, who is considered an avatar of Lord Vishnu.

The actor-turned-MP followed the script and party tune to raise the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and surgical strike, took a dig at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his act, before handing over the stage to the real Ramlila actors.

His party colleague and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan -- the down-to-earth ENT specialist, too has appeared in Ramlila as an actor and played Raja Janak, father of Sita.

One of the oldest Ramlila organisers in the Walled City -- Luv Kush Ramlila Committee (LKRC) -- has been engaging the Members of Parliament and councillors to play mythological characters in the theatrical enactment of the Ramayana.

The committee also roped in former Union minister Suresh Prabhu who will bring alive the character of Nishad Raj, who is said to have helped Lord Rama cross the river Ganga during his exile.

Arjun Kumar of Lav Kush Ramlila said they have invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind for Dussehra celebrations but confirmation is awaited.

In 2017, then Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Vijay Sampla portrayed Nishad Raj at the Lav Kush Ramlila.

ALSO READ | Devotees throng Maa Durga Temples on 6th Day of Navratri

ALSO READ | Delhi government allows Ramlilas to use loudspeakers till midnight

ALSO READ | Ram Leela character goes up in flames, hospitalised