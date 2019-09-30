Image Source : PTI Ram Leela character goes up in flames, hospitalised

A youth playing the role of a mythical character 'Tadaka' in a Ram Leela in Rampuri locality here, has landed in hospital after his clothes caught fire on stage.

According to reports, the incident took place in the wee hours of Monday when Ankit, who was playing the role of Tadaka, a mythological demoness from Ramayana, started spraying off kerosene from his mouth to create a bust of flames.

During the act, the flames fell on his clothes that caught fire and within seconds, Ankit was caught in flames.

The people near the stage immediately rushed to rescue him and doused the flames but Ankit had already suffered 60 per cent burns by then.

He was rushed to a hospital where his condition was stated to be critical. He was later referred to Meerut for advanced treatment.

