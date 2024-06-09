Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu: Meet India's youngest-ever Union Cabinet Minister

With swearin-in ceremony, the names of NDA leaders who became part of Modi's government 3.0 became clear on Sunday. Among them, TDP MP from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has been sworn in as a Union Cabinet Minister under Modi government 3.0.
Ram Mohan is a two-time MP from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam seat. He sworn in along with the other Council of Ministers in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan today. Following today's swearing-in ceremony, Ram Mohan Naidu (36) became the youngest-ever Union Cabinet Minister in India and under the Modi government.
Earlier in the day, TDP MP and industrialist Jayadev Galla congratulated Ram Mohan Naidu. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Galla said, "Congratulations to my young friend Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on being conferred as a cabinet minister in the new NDA Government! Your sincerity and humble nature will surely be an asset to the development of the country. Wishing you all the best in your new role."
Further, Galla also wished another TDP leader, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, for being confirmed as the Minister of State in Modi's government 3.0.
He said, "Congratulations to Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani on being confirmed as a Minister of State. Such an honor to serve the nation at the central level during your very first political stint. The people of Guntur and the entire AP are proud of you. All the best for your new role. May you bring positive changes and make a meaningful impact."
All You Need to Know About Youngest-Ever Union Cabinet Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu: Key Points
- Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (36) follows the legacy of public service and political acumen presented by his father and former TDP leader and Union Minister, the late Yerran Naidu
- He completed his schooling from Delhi Public School, RK Puram, and then pursued his undergraduate studies in Electrical Engineering from the renowned Purdue University, followed by a postgraduate degree in MBA from Long Island
- At the age of 26, he contested and won as the Lok Sabha MP from Srikakulam in 2014, making waves as the second-youngest MP in the 16th Lok Sabha
- Akin to his father, Naidu is also considered a close aide of TDP chief Chandra Babu Naidu (NCBN). He has served as National General Secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)
- He was honored with the Sansad Ratna Award in 2020 for his extraordinary performance as an MP
- He holds the post of a member on the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Food Processing. Furthermore, he also served as a member of the standing committees on Railways and Home Affairs, the Consultative Committee on the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, and the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes and the Official Language Department in the 16th Lok Sabha.
