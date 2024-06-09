Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu: Meet India's youngest-ever Union Cabinet Minister

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @RAMMNK Telugu Desam Party leader Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu along with his family

With swearin-in ceremony, the names of NDA leaders who became part of Modi's government 3.0 became clear on Sunday. Among them, TDP MP from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has been sworn in as a Union Cabinet Minister under Modi government 3.0.

Ram Mohan is a two-time MP from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam seat. He sworn in along with the other Council of Ministers in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan today. Following today's swearing-in ceremony, Ram Mohan Naidu (36) became the youngest-ever Union Cabinet Minister in India and under the Modi government.

Earlier in the day, TDP MP and industrialist Jayadev Galla congratulated Ram Mohan Naidu. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Galla said, "Congratulations to my young friend Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on being conferred as a cabinet minister in the new NDA Government! Your sincerity and humble nature will surely be an asset to the development of the country. Wishing you all the best in your new role."

Further, Galla also wished another TDP leader, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, for being confirmed as the Minister of State in Modi's government 3.0.

He said, "Congratulations to Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani on being confirmed as a Minister of State. Such an honor to serve the nation at the central level during your very first political stint. The people of Guntur and the entire AP are proud of you. All the best for your new role. May you bring positive changes and make a meaningful impact."

All You Need to Know About Youngest-Ever Union Cabinet Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu: Key Points