Ram Mandir to come up in four months: Amit Shah in Jharkhand rally

Ram Mandir to be constructed within four months: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that a mega Ram Mandir would come up in Ayodhya within four months as per the wishes of Indian's residing in the country and abroad. Shah asked Congress leader Kapil Sibal why he sought to drag the Ram Janmabhoomi case in the Supreme Court.

"Congress leader and advocate Kapil Sibal sahab said, 'abhi mat chalaye case, baad mein chalaye. Keon bhai, aap ke pet mein kyon dard hai' (take up the case latter, why do you have a stomach ache following the case)," Shah asked Sibal.

The BJP president was addressing an election rally in Pakur in favour of the party candidate.

(With Inputs From PTI)

Also Read | Pune college pitches for social harmony, disapproves events based on Ram Mandir, Article 370