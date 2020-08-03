All Covid-19 protocols will be followed, only invitees to be allowed for Bhoomi Pujan ceremony: Yogi

Image Source : PTI (FILE) All Covid-19 protocols will be followed, only invitees to allowed for Bhoomi Pujan ceremony: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that all Coronavirus protocols will be followed during Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan. Bhoomi Pujan is due to take place on August 5. There are apprehensions about coronavirus spread if large crowd gathers for the ceremony. Yogi Aditytanath said that only those invited will be allowed for the auspicious ceremony.

Yogi Adityanath on Monday, visited Ayodhya to take stock of preparations.

The Chief Minister reached Ayodhya in the afternoon and visited the Ram Janmabhoomi site where the Bhoomi Pujan is to be held.

He also visited Hanuman Garhi temple and was seen giving various directions to the senior officers.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Ayodhya District Magistrate Anju Kumar Jha and DIG Deepak Kumar also accompanied the CM during his visit in which he also sought details of sitting and other plans for the event, a senior official said here.

CM had to visit Ayodhya on Sunday but at the plan had was cancelled due to the death of state minister Kamla Rani Varun.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage