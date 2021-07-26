Follow us on Image Source : PTI Farmers will hold tractor parade on Independence Day at Delhi-UP's Ghazipur border: Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has said that farmers will hold a tractor parade on Independence Day (August 15). Addressing the media in Lucknow, Tikat said that farmers will converge at the Ghazipur border in Delhi on August 14. Farmers will unfurl the Tricolour at the Ghazipur border.

Tikait said that a tractor rally is not a bad thing. He also hailed the decision of Jind residents to take out a tractor rally on August 15. He said that "it will be a moment of pride to see the tractor parade with the national flags mounted on them".

Tikait also threatened to lay siege to Lucknow roads similar to Delhi's.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of the protesting farmer unions spearheading the agitation, also launched 'Mission UP' to oppose the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections. The SKM, he said, will hold a mega rally against the BJP in Muzaffarnagar on September 5 to start the mission and will hold mahapanchayats and rallies in the state.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and West UP across the country have been agitating at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- against the three farm laws that they claim will do away with the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

Over 10 rounds of talks with the government, which has been projecting the laws at major agricultural reforms, have failed to break the deadlock between the two parties. A tractor parade in Delhi on January 26, that was to highlight the demands of farmer unions to repeal three agriculture laws, had dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital as thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with the police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Farmers are currently holding Kisan Panchayat at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to highlight their demands.

