Rakesh Tikait to leave protest site today after ‘havan’; barricades at Singhu border almost cleared up

Delhi Police has dismantled almost all barricades at Singhu border

The farm laws were repealed by Parliament on November 29

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait and his supporters are likely to gather at the UP Gate flyover on the Ghazipur border one final time on Wednesday morning to perform a ‘havan’ to mark the end of the agitation. After that, Tikait will lead a victory march to Sisauli, his village in Muzaffarnagar. Farmer leaders said the Ghazipur border protest site will be cleared by Wednesday morning. Small batches of protesters are still there.

At the Singhu border, the Delhi Police on Tuesday dismantled almost all barricades that were erected to prevent the protesting farmers from moving towards the national capital. Farmers started leaving the protest site on the Delhi-Haryana border on Saturday after the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) suspended the agitation following the repeal of the Centre's three farm laws and the government conceding to its other demands.

A senior police officer said the concrete barriers and other obstacles have been cleared from the Singhu border. However, the road is not open for traffic yet. Besides the Singhu border, farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, had laid siege to Delhi's Tikri and Ghazipur borders on November 26 last year. Another police officer said the roads have been cleared for commuters at the Tikri border and traffic is plying on the stretch. The farm laws were repealed by Parliament on November 29.

