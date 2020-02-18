Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Will probe Rakesh Maria's allegations if necessary, says Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Rakesh Maria Book: In what can be the first official reaction from the government, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the government will carry out a probe, if necessary, into allegations and assertions made by Rakesh Maria in his book 'Let me say it now'. Deshmukh however said that he will meet Rakesh Maria before any such decision is taken.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria released his book on Tuesday (February 17).

"We'll gather info about what (former Mumbai CP) Rakesh Maria has written in his book. We'll speak to him & try to know about incident that took place during Devendra Fadnavis' rule&allegations against him.We'll order probe if need arises," Anil Deshmukh was quoted by ANI as saying.

In his book 'Let me say it now', Rakesh Maria has suggested that he had to face allegations that he tried to shield Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora mureder case.

Maria also mentioned in the book that he had conveyed to then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis that he did not shield the accused as the case, undetected for three years,was unearthed by his team.

"The Sheena Bora case, which was undetected for three years, was unearthed by my team. If we wanted to shield them, then why would we have detected the case in the first place? Also, I along with my team had this detection for only 12 days before I was promoted and transferred," he wrote.

"Peter Mukerjea's role and financial transactions were being parallelly probed in the case. The CBI took 90 days to bring out Peter Mukerjea's role and then arrest him!! This is sad, unfair and unjust to me and the Mumbai Police team which detected this buried case," Maria conveyed in his message to Fadnavis.

What is Sheena Bora murder case?

Sheena Bora, 24, was Indrani Mukerjea's daughter from an earlier relationship. The killing came to light in 2015 when Indrani Mukerjea's driver Shyamwar Rai, who had helped them dispose of the body, was arrested in another case. Rai later turned an approver in the case.

Peter Mukerjea was arrested on November 19, 2015 in the Sheena Bora murder case, in which his former wife Indrani Mukerjea is the main accused.

