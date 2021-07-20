Rajya Sabha to resume function normally after intervention of Venkaiah Naidu, Piyush Goyal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: View of the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament

Following morning disruptions in the Rajya Sabha, the House is likely to resume normal functioning after 1 pm today, said sources. According to sources, this was facilitated in a meeting between Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and Opposition leaders Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, Derek O'Brien and Tiruchi Siva. Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh and Minister of State Parliamentary Affairs Muraleedharan were also present in the meeting.

In the meeting, Naidu stressed on normalcy in the House so that important issues can be discussed orderly. Sources revealed that Piyush Goyal had earlier held an informal discussion with Opposition leaders seeking their cooperation for the resumption of functioning of the House.

Goyal then met Naidu along with leaders of the Opposition soon after the first adjournment of the House till 12 noon.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned today after opposition parties obstructed regular business over various issues, including the Pegasus snooping controversy. Members of opposition parties, who had given as many as 15 notices under rule 267 requiring setting aside of the business of the day to take up the issue they want to raise, raised slogans and rushed into the Well of the Houses.

Even on Monday, the Parliament session began on a stormy note with the opposition creating a ruckus and preventing Prime Minister Narendra Modi from introducing his newly-inducted Union Ministers. The first day was washed out without transacting any business as opposition MPs created ruckus over phone tapping row. The government, however, denied any involvement in the controversy.

(With ANI Inputs)

