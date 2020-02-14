Rajya Sabha demotes security officer over social media post on PM Modi

Rajya Sabha has officially demoted a security officer over his social media posts on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Rajya Sabha secretarait has quoted the reasons being the officer's failure to maintain 'political neutrality'.

In an order dated February 12, the RS secretarait said, "Chairman of the house Venkaiah Naidu has imposed the penalty of reduction to the lower grade of security officer for a period of five years on Urujul Hasan, Deputy Director (Security), who is under suspension" for violation of the rules by failing to maintain "political neutrality"."

Furthermore, the order states that besides demotion, Hasan would not get increments in his salary for 5 years nor will he regain his current position on the expiry of the punishment period.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat concluded the disciplinary proceedings initialed against Hasan on the charges of sharing several "offensive, derogatory, demeaning and sarcastic posts on social media against the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India and some Union Ministers and Chief Ministers", the order reads.

The Secretariat said Hasan also shared a number of posts "indicating his active involvement or assistance or indulgence in political activities, canvassing in connection with an election to the legislature and failure to maintain political neutrality etc. and thereby violating the rules".

The Rajya Sabha Service Rules 1957 and Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules bar employees from indulging in any activity that is considered "unbecoming of a government servant" besides prohibiting any involvement in political activities.