Rajnath Singh to visit Southern Naval Command in Kochi on October 2

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the Southern Naval Command (SNC) in Kerala's Kochi on October 2. He will take part in the cleaning activities as part of the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'.

Defence sources said that Singh, who will arrive in Kerala on Friday (October 02), will take stock of various activities of the Indian Navy in the Venduruthy channel and will also interact with the families of defence forces.

After the event at SNC, the minister will proceed to Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands, a release of defence ministry said.

