Why some people demand Khalistan when entire Hindustan belongs to them: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday as to why some people demand Khalistan when the entire Hindustan belongs to them. Singh made the comments while he was at the launch of a book titled 'Shining Sikh Youth of India'.

"India culture had faced a lot of trouble in the past. If Indian culture has sustained today its because of the Sikh community. The Sikh community has a glorius history but the irony is that many of them don't know their history," he said.

"I would say teach your youths the history of the Sikh community. This country will never forget the contribution of the Sikh community. Some people demand Khalistan. Why do you talk about Khalistan, when the entire Hindustan is yours," he said.

"This year we are celebrating the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. In the name of Guru Teg Bahadur, this is bravery, courage and his name and work both give us inspiration. The Sikh community serves Langar to everyone irrespective of their race, religion. Even PM Modi appreciates the history and sacrifices of the Sikh religion."

