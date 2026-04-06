Delhi HC issues notice to CBI over Kejriwal's plea in excise policy case; next hearing on April 13

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking recusal of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the excise policy case. The court said it will now hear the matter next on April 13.

"This Court takes the application (for recusal) on record. Advance notice of this application was received by the other side. Let them file a reply by tomorrow," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

This comes after Kejriwal, who was accompanied by his wife Sunita, told the court that he has filed a recusal application and asked the bench to take it on record. In response, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta objected to the application and said that the prosecution will address the issue first, while also adding that the allegations are "frivolous and contemptuous".

Mehta further said that Kejriwal may argue in person only after discharging his counsel, as he stressed that the Delhi High Court is “not a forum for theatrics.” "I have no objection to him appearing in person, but he has already engaged a lawyer. Unless he discharges his counsel, he cannot argue himself—if he chooses to appear, only he should represent the case going forward," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Replying to Mehta, Kejriwal said he has filed the recusal application only as per the high court's procedure. He also pointed out that a petitioner appearing in person cannot e-file.