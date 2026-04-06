Varun Chakravarthy one wicket away from major record as KKR gear up for PBKS clash in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Varun Chakrvarthy is eyeing a major record for Kolkata Knight Riders as his team gears up to take the field against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2026 on Monday, April 6. Chakravarthy's form has been a concern in recent times. The mystery spinner has found it hard to control the batting orders like he used to do, maybe more than a month ago.

His form has been on a dip ever since the T20 World Cup Super Eight stage, and his poor fortunes have not left him in the IPL 2026 either. He has not picked up a single wicket for KKR in their opening two matches of the season, with his form being a concern for the three-time champions. However, the mystery spinner is just one wicket away from a major record.

Chakravarthy needs just one wicket to complete 100 wickets for KKR in the Indian cash-rich league. If he gets this, he will be the first Indian player to reach the milestone and third overall after Sunil Narine and Andre Russell.

Most wickets for KKR in IPL history:

1 - Sunil Narine: 211 wickets in 198 innings

2 - Andre Russell: 214 wickets in 119 innings

3 - Varun Chakravarthy: 99 wickets in 84 innings

4 - Piyush Chawla: 71 wickets in 75 innings

5 - Umesh Yadav: 65 wickets in 68 innings

KKR head coach backs Varun to come good

Despite his struggling run, KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar has put his weight behind Chakravarthy to find his form, just like he did a few years ago. "Over the years, he's gone through a lot of adversity. As a franchise, as a support staff, we back him. I don't think there's any issue," Nayar had said ahead of KKR's game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"But yes, teams are playing him well. It doesn't mean he can't come back. It just means it's another challenge in his life, like he's had before. And we are trying, and we are hoping, and in every way backing him. I hope the fans of the world do too. Whether it's this game or in the future, he will inevitably bounce back as he has in the past."