Image Source : PTI Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat Saptah’ today at 3:30 pm

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is all set to launch the ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat Saptah’, at 3:30 pm today. The Raksha Mantri office informed of this event via a tweet last night.

“Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will launch ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat Saptah’ at 3.30 pm tomorrow," the tweet read.

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will launch ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat Saptah’ at 3.30 pm tomorrow. #AtmaNirbharBharat — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) August 9, 2020

Yesterday, the defence minister announced an embargo on 101 defence related items in an effort to boost the Atmanirbhar Abhyan.

