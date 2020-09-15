Rajnath Singh likely to make statement on India-China LAC stand-off in Parliament today

Image Source : RAKSHA MANTRI TWITTER Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to make statement on India-China tension in the Parliament.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to make a statement in the Parliamnet on the Indo-China border issue today. Rajnath Singh's statement on the matter may take post lunch at around 3 pm when the proceedings in the Lok Sabha will start. India-China has been indulged in border row since May this year while situation escalated further after June 15-16 clash.

Recently, foreign ministers of both the countries met in Moscow, Russia during the SCO meeting where EAM S Jaishankar and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi held talks on the border issue and decided on a 5-point agenda to resolve the crisis. However, India conveyed it to China that its massive troops deployment at the border was the issue for the stand-off.

India since the last week of August has foiled multiple attempts by China of unilaterally changing the status quo at the border. The incidents had taken place on August 29-30, August 31 and September 1.

As the tension situation prevails at the border, both the armies are parked at less than 200-metres from each other in Mukhpari region in Ladakh. The forces are also on alert at the same time.

India has also gained a strategic edge against China overlooking and monitoring its activities from the peaks lying in Finger 4 region.

