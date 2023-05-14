Rajnath Singh approves indigenisation of 928 defence items ‘to promote Aatmanirbharta’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Centre approves indigenisation of 928 defence items

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the 4th Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) of 928 strategically-important Line Replacement Units (LRUs), Sub-systems, Spares and Components after a ban on their import kicks in under a staggered timeline of around five-and-a-half years. The defence ministry said the aim of the move is in sync with the government’s overall aim to promote ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in defence production.

These will only be procured from the Indian Industry after the timelines indicated in the list, the defence ministry said on Sunday.

928 strategically sub-systems

“To promote ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence and minimise imports by defence public sector undertakings, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the fourth Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) of 928 strategically-important line replacement units/sub-systems/spares and components, including high-end materials and spares, with import substitution value worth Rs 715 crore,” the ministry said in a statement.

The aim of the indigenisation list is to minimise imports by the defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs). The ministry said that this fourth list is in continuation to the previous three PILs involving LRUs or Sub-systems, Assemblies, Sub-assemblies, Spares and Components which were published in December 2021, March 2022 and August 2022 respectively. "These lists contain 2,500 items which are already indigenised and 1,238 items which will be indigenised within the given timelines. Of 1,238, 310 items have been indigenised so far," it said.

The items which were already indigenised comprised 262 from the first PIL, 11 from the second list and 37 from the third PIL, according to the ministry.

'Provide impetus growth'

"The DPSUs will undertake indigenisation of these items through different routes under the ‘Make’ category and in-house development through the capabilities of MSMEs and private Indian industry, thereby providing impetus to the growth in the economy, enhanced investment in defence and reduction in import dependence of DPSUs," the ministry said.

"In addition, this will augment the design capabilities of the domestic defence industry by involving academia and research institutions," it added.

The DPSUs will soon initiate procurement action for these notified items. The industry may look for Expression of Interest (EoIs) or Request for Proposal (RFPs) on the Srijan Portal Dashboard especially designed for this purpose and may come forward to participate in large numbers.

The defence ministry has set a goal of a turnover of USD 25 billion (Rs 1.75 lakh crore) in defence manufacturing in the next five years which includes an export target of USD 5 billion worth of military hardware.

Also Read: DRDO, Indian Navy successfully test flight sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile

Also Read: Republic Day 2024 parade to be an 'all-woman' affair | READ DETAILS HERE

Latest India News