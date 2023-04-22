DRDO, Indian Navy successfully test flight sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV DRDO successfully test interceptor missile

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy successfully conducted a maiden flight trial of a sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile off the coast of Odisha in the Bay of Bengal. The flight trial of the missile was conducted on Friday (April 21).

The purpose of the trial was to engage and neutralize a hostile ballistic missile threat thereby elevating India into the elite club of Nations having Naval BMD capability. Prior to this, DRDO successfully demonstrated a land-based BMD system with the capability to neutralize ballistic missile threats, emerging from adversaries.

Rajnath Singh congratulates on successful demonstration

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, Indian Navy and Industry involved in the successful demonstration of ship-based Ballistic Missile defence capabilities. Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat complimented the teams involved in the design and development of the missile. He said that the nation has achieved self-reliance in developing highly-complex network-centric anti-ballistic missile systems.

DRDO conducted two consecutive successful flight tests of VSHORADS missile

Last month, DRDO conducted two consecutive successful flight tests of the Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missile at the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. The flight tests were carried out from a ground-based man-portable launcher against high-speed unmanned aerial targets, mimicking approaching and receding aircraft. The targets were successfully intercepted, meeting all mission objectives.

VSHORADS is a Man Portable Air Defence System (MANPAD) meant for neutralising low-altitude aerial threats at short ranges. It has been designed and developed indigenously by Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories and Indian Industry Partners. The missile incorporates many novel technologies including Dual-band IIR Seeker, a miniaturised Reaction Control System and integrated avionics. The propulsion is provided by a dual-thrust solid motor.

Also Read: Odisha: DRDO official shares secret information with Pakistani woman spy, arrested

Also Read: DRDO conducts successful maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic AD-1 missile Defence interceptor | WATCH

Latest India News