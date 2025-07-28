Rajnath on Operation Sindoor in Parliament: 'Pakistan admitted defeat, offered to cease hostilities' Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor said to say or believe that Operation Sindoor was stopped under any pressure is baseless and completely incorrect

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday addressed the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor and said S-400, Akash Missile system, Air Defence guns proved to be very useful and completely foiled this attack by Pakistan.

He went on to add that on 10th May, when the Indian Air Force struck hard at multiple airfields in Pakistan, Islamabad admitted defeat and offered to cease hostilities. “This offer was accepted with the caveat that this Operation has only been paused. If any misadventure occurs from Pakistan's side in the future, this Operation will be resumed," he said.

On Operation Sindoor, Rajnath Singh says, "Our actions were entirely in self-defence, neither provocative nor expansionist. Yet, on May 10, 2025, at approximately 1:30 AM, Pakistan launched a large-scale attack on India using missiles, drones, rockets, and other long-range weapons..."

During the debate in Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, Rajnath Singh said that India paused its action because the pre-decided political and military objectives were achieved. Saying that this operation was paused under any pressure is baseless and absolutely wrong, he said in his political life, he has always tried not to speak lies ever.

Rajnath Singh said that soon after the Pahalgam attack, the Indian Armed Forces took action and hit with precision the nine terrorist infra sites in which more than 100 terorrists, their trainers and handlers were targeted. “The well-coordinated strikes carried out by our Armed Forces hit 9 terrorist infrastructure targets with precision. In this military operation, it is estimated that over a hundred terrorists, their trainers, handlers, and associates were killed. Most of these were linked to terrorist organisations such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen,” he said.

During debate in Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "I pay my tributes to the brave soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the nation."