Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Nalini Sriharan to be released today.

Highlights Nalini Sriharan is one of the key convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

She will be released on 1-month parole on Friday

Nalini and 6 other people were sentenced to life imprisonment in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, will be released on one-month parole on Friday after completing surety formalities, said Nalini's advocate Radhakrishnan.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Radhakrishnan said, "Nalini, who was granted one-month parole by the state government on Thursday, will be released on Friday after completing surety formalities."

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday had informed the Madras High Court that Nalini was granted a month's parole by the government after repeated requests from her ailing mother Padma.

Nalini and six other people were sentenced to life imprisonment in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

In May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. The attack has also left 14 other people dead.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Assam cabinet decides to remove Rajiv Gandhi’s name from Orang national park

ALSO READ: Rajiv Gandhi 77th birth anniversary: Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to his father

Latest India News